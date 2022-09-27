Muscat: Hotels in Abu Dhabi will still have to ask guests to show the AlHosn Green Pass

The new rules will come into effect from Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Al Hosn will still be used to enter tourism facilities, including hotels, parks, and tourist attractions. The validity period of a PCR test has been extended to one month.

The changes were announced during a press briefing by NCEMA on Monday, September 26.

Masks are also longer mandatory in public places.

Masks will still be required in medical facilities and hospitals, mosques, places of worship, and public transport, NCEMA said.

Face mask wearing at schools will now also become optional.

Those suspected of infection will still be required to wear a face mask. NCEMA recommends that all people with chronic diseases continue to wear masks.

Distance rules at mosques will be removed.

PCR tests are now only needed if symptoms are shown. Those who have mixed with patients already infected with Covid-19 need to take a PCR test and be observed for seven days.

Observer Web Team