H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited the Marina Barrage in Singapore during his official visit to the Republic of Singapore.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the facilities of the Marina Barrage, receiving a detailed explanation of its critical role in water flow management and flood prevention, supporting sustainable urban development in Singapore.

He also toured the integrated recreational facilities, where sustainable community attractions such as parks, waterways, and water sports contribute to enhancing the quality of urban life.

The visit also encompassed an overview of Singapore’s initiatives in water optimisation, waste recycling, and the development of artificial islands.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended Singapore’s integrated vision for modern infrastructure development, which aligns with sustainable development goals by integrating innovation in environmental resource management and setting new benchmarks for sustainability in the infrastructure sector.