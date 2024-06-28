The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) held its second steering committee meeting of 2024, focusing on the outcomes of the "Rasid Laboratory" in 2023 and strategic projects for its future development.

The meeting reviewed the laboratory's unique scope covering security, health, and environmental testing of wastewater. Rasid's high capacity earned it top-tier ranking globally in operational efficiency based on the CAP q-probe scale.

Discussions also addressed incorporating predictive models and artificial intelligence (AI) for analysing the lab's data, in collaboration with strategic partner M42.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Council, strategic partner M42, and stakeholders such as Abu Dhabi Police General Command, Department of Energy, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Department of Community Development, Department of Education and Knowledge, Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Centre, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Customs, Statistics Centre, and Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions.

Abdullah Al Muaini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Laboratory Services Sector at the Council, said that Rasid Laboratory plays a crucial role in supporting government efforts by providing timely and accurate data and analysis. This includes predicting potential challenges in security, health, and the environment, allowing authorities to make informed decisions.

For his part, Abdulla Al Yazeedi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector, said that such collaborations aim to enhance the capabilities of the Rasid Laboratory and guarantee the lab's ability to continue providing its valuable services and support government initiatives across the Emirate by leveraging data to build an AI system that can help create preventative and responsive plans.