THE ‘golden age’ of commercial ties between Bahrain and India, dating back to the Dilmum Era, is the focus of a new book launched in Bahrain yesterday.

Titled Elite Bahraini Businessmen in India, the book is co-authored by businessmen Yousif Salahuddin and Dr Wesam Al Sabae.

The launch ceremony, at the Bahrain Chamber premises in Sanabis, was attended by, among others, Capital Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Indian Ambassador Vinod Jacob and chamber chairman Sameer Nass.

The publication showcases the connection between the two countries, especially during the golden era of pearling, and features old images, some dating back to the late 1800s, as well as excerpts and records of Bahraini businessmen.

Images include that of former Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru visiting Bahrain in 1957, being greeted by Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa at the airport.

According to Mr Salahuddin, the book is a testament to the golden age of commercial ties between the two countries.

“The relationship between Bahrain and India has always been special,” he said.

“The countries have been long-time business partners, with relations dating back to the Dilmun period.

“This book is a tribute to the great historical ties between the two countries.

“It is the first-ever book that compiles the experiences of Bahraini merchants and traders in cities such as Bombay (now Mumbai).

“I hope people, including researchers and members of the business community in Bahrain – both Indians and locals alike – make full use of this resource.”

As an international trading hub, India always held significant importance to the GCC, especially Bahrain.

Pre oil-discovery, Bahraini traders and merchants used to travel to the country on long voyages, staying for months at a time for commercial purposes.

Prior to the Bahraini dinar being introduced in 1965, the Gulf rupee was used as the official currency of the British protectorates of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and the UAE. It was issued by the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India. The Indian rupee was also considered legal tender.

Famous places in Bombay, such as the Marine Drive, were filled with such businessmen, many flocking to the area during sunset to witness the golden hour in the Arabian Sea.

Similarly, dining establishments such as the Central Restaurant at Mohammed Ali Road, which still stands today, were filled with Bahraini traders, merchants and sailors in the 1940s.

Dr Al Sebae highlighted the importance of the Indian market saying, “India has a massive influence on Bahrain, and the trade between the two is part of the reason why Bahrain is where it is today.

“India has always been a market for valuable items such as gems, and Bahraini businessmen would take full advantage of that, as well as trade pearls.

“Almost every major family in the country still has a major connection to India, and it was that connection that inspired Mr Salahuddin and I to make this book.”

The book discusses such businessmen and families, including the likes of Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Hajras from Muharraq, who funded the Arab Gali Mosque in South Mumbai.

Other prominent businessmen featured include Mohamed Zainal, Mansoor Al Arayedh, Yousef bin Ahmed Kanoo, Yousif bin Ahmed Al Buainain, and Mohamed Fakhro.

“This is the culmination of over a year and half’s work,” said Dr Al Sebae.

“We have sifted through endless documents and photographs. Obtaining research material was time-consuming and not readily available.

“Now that the book is done, I hope it makes things easy for people interested in the topic.”

“Our relationship is not just commercial,” added Mr Nass.

“I have no doubt that both countries will continue to prosper, and our ties will continue to last for centuries to come.”

India-Bahrain diplomatic relations were established in October 1971, within a month of Bahraini independence. The Indian Embassy was opened in Manama in January 1973 and the Bahraini Embassy was opened in New Delhi in March 2007.

There are currently more than 350,000 Indian nationals in the country, comprising nearly a quarter of Bahrain’s 1.5 million population.

Mr Nass confirmed that the book is currently only available in Arabic, but an English translation is in the works and will be available in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).