RIYADH — The Saudi security authorities have arrested seven citizens and referred them to the Public Prosecution for committing crimes threatening national unity, peace and community security, it was revealed by the Ministry of Interior.

The suspects were found involved in publishing posts that incite abhorrent tribal fanaticism, hatred and animosity in society, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The Ministry of Interior warned against everything that may affect public order. It reiterated that the security authorities stand firmly against anyone who tries to undermine national unity by inciting abhorrent tribal strife, and that they will be awarded with deterrent punishment.

