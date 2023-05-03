Abdullah Al-Rajhi, Director of the Air Transport Department at the Directorate- General of Civil Aviation, expects the number of passengers to and from Kuwait International Airport during the next summer season to reach about 6 million — 3.1 million departures and 2.9 million arrivals, reports Al-Qabas daily. Al-Rajhi told the daily the expected numbers of passenger traffic include from this May to next September, noting that the most prominent new destinations for the summer season are Mykonos, Athens, Budapest, Al-Jouf, Moscow, Larnaca, Belgrade, Tirana, Dushanbe, Aleppo and Taif.

Al-Rajhi, affirmed the readiness of the DGCA to deal with the movement of passengers to and from Kuwait International Airport during this period, pointing to the granting of approvals for airlines to operate in the season according to the volume of movement and its flow in the passenger terminals T1, T2 and T3 as all the authorities operating at the airport are prepared for the travel and pilgrimage season.

Plans He said the most prominent plans for the summer flight schedule will focus on not exceeding the seat capacities of the three terminals, to ensure smooth movement and the opening of new airports. Regarding the expansion of the operational network of Kuwait Airport and linking it to the largest number of airports in the world, he said: This will be done by operating new sectors for Kuwait Airways, such as Mykanos, Athens, Budapest and Taif, and operating “Jazeera Airways” for the Al-Jaof, Moscow, Larnaca, Belgrade, Tirana and Dushanbe sectors, in addition to the signing of “Kuwait Airways” Codeshare agreement with international airlines, which contributes to the diversification and expansion of the operational network.

He went on to say the airport will witness the entry of new airlines to the market, in addition to the 53 companies currently operating from Kuwait. Regarding the “civil aviation” controls to stop fraud in selling tickets through applications and websites, he said: “There are circulars in this regard, and we periodically disclose these procedures, and travelers must verify the sites authorized by us and the presence of the approval number registered on the website.” He said there are inspection teams that monitor the local air transport market, to ensure compliance with the law and regulations of “civil aviation”, noting that these teams have the right to inspect workers in the market in terms of requesting issuance and renewal, to ensure compliance with the conditions.

He stressed that the penalty for selling or marketing travel tickets without a license is imprisonment for no more than three months and a fine not exceeding 500 dinars, or one of the two penalties. Al-Rajhi reaffirmed that the capacity of the airport buildings will return to what it was before the Corona pandemic, and added in 2019, the number of passengers reached 15.5 million. As for 2022, their number reached 11.2 million, which indicates that the increase in numbers will return to its usual pre-pandemic situation

