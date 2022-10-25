The Ministry of Interior’s Residency Affairs Department issued a decision to cancel residence of expats holding Article 17(govt sector visa), 19 (partners visa), 22 (family visa), 23 (students visa) and 24 (self sponsorship visa) if they are outside Kuwait for more than 6 months. The duration of presence outside Kuwait will be calculated starting from 1st Aug 2022 last date to enter will be 31st Jan 2023. Those expats who stay outside Kuwait for 6 months and more their residence will be automatically cancelled in accordance with the provisions of Article 12, paragraph 3 of the Expats Residence Law.

Previously decision was made for holders of Article 18 (private visa) who were outside Kuwait for 6 months and more from May 2022 calculation had begun. Expats on Article 18 have to enter Kuwait before 31st Oct 2022.

The Ministry of Interior from a humanitarian point of view due to pandemic crisis some airports were shut in some countries hence had provided expats to stay outside Kuwait for over a period of 2 yrs.

