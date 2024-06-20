MUSCAT: Temperature soared to an intense 48.1 degree Celsius in Barka on Wednesday. This extreme heat on the third day of Eid Al Adha was not isolated to Barka. Hamra Al Duru trailed closely with 47.8ºC, while Al Rustaq recorded 47.5ºC, according to Oman Meteorology.

Other regions experiencing sweltering conditions included Al Sinainah and Suhar, both hitting 47.4ºC. Bidbid reported a high of 47.2ºC, and Saham and Al Buraimi saw the temperature peak at 47ºC.

The forecast of Oman Meteorology shows that temperature is likely to hit 48ºC in Haima on Thursday. Ibra, Ibri, Nizwa and Al Buraimi are likely experience 47ºC while Al Rustaq and Suhar may sizzle at 45ºC.

The days of Eid Al Adha this year witnessed a rise in temperatures. The highest temperature was recorded on the first day of Eid was 46.9ºC in Al Sinainah in Al Buraimi Governorate, and it ranged between 46ºC and 43ºC in most governorates.

Experts cautioned extreme heat have a severe impact on an individual’s health and suggested steps to stay healthy in sizzling summer.

Dr Sahar bint Hamed al Omraniyah, a resident physician at the Oman Medical Specialty Board, said: "One of the ways the body responds to adapting to high temperatures is through sweating. This cools the body. But in the case of extreme humidity and high temperatures, self-cooling of the body becomes ineffective and the body’s internal temperature rises, which exposes one to sunstroke or heat stress. One must drink sufficient amount of water or fluids and avoid beverages containing caffeine as it promote dehydration. Eat foods that such as soup, fruits such as watermelon, vegetables such as cucumbers, and avoid exercising during the hot hours. Wear loose clothing, avoid dark colours, wear sunglasses, hats, and umbrellas, and use sunscreen. It is also not recommended for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those suffering from chronic diseases to be exposed to direct sunlight, and to stay in enclosed, air-conditioned spaces during periods of intense heat."

She pointed out that the symptoms of illness resulting from high temperatures are dizziness, fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, irregular heartbeat and low blood pressure.

Abdullah al Jardani said: "Given the high temperatures these days, parents must ensure that children are not exposed to blazing sun. As for visits, they must be during early morning or evening. Care must be taken to reduce the consumption of meat as much as possible and focus on eating fruits and fluids."

