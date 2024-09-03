Muscat – In line with directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) is implementing 478 housing units designed to support low-income and social security families across the sultanate.

The ministry’s half-yearly report highlights significant progress in executing Royal Directives aimed at bolstering the housing assistance programme. Currently, 478 housing units are under construction; to date 747 housing units have been delivered, which constitutes 60% of the project planned from 2022 to the present.

The report states that RO70mn has been allocated for the housing assistance programme for fiscal year 2024-2025. This funding is expected to benefit approximately 2,400 families. In response to Royal Directives for social housing projects, the report outlines several key initiatives, including construction of 20 housing units in Kumzar Village in Khasab, Musandam; 45 housing units in Al Rahibat, North Sharqiyah; 19 housing units in Wadi Bani Khalid, North Sharqiyah; ten housing units in the Manda area of Jebel Shams, Dakhliyah; 15 housing units in Jalan Bani Bu Ali, South Sharqiyah; and building 20 housing units and maintenance of 32 existing ones in Shalim and Hallaniyat Islands, Dhofar.

Additionally, compensation will be provided to 214 families in villages affected by climatic conditions in South Sharqiyah to assist with buying or building homes.

MHUP is also making strides in completing a national strategic plan for housing assistance. To streamline services, it has launched six new services on the Amlak platform. The revised assistance scheme now considers family size and construction area, offering up to RO25,000 for smaller families (140sqm minimum) and up to RO30,000 for larger families (190sqm minimum), ensuring support is tailored to various housing needs.

This initiative not only reflects the ministry’s proactive approach to addressing housing challenges but also aligns with the government’s broader commitment to social welfare and economic inclusivity, aiming to ensure a stable and prosperous future for all citizens.

The report states that 266 housing units were sold across five integrated residential neighbourhoods. These include 60 housing units in Hai al Naseem, Barka; 88 housing units in Hisn al Zain, Bidbid; 25 housing units in Hai al Luban Sorouh, Nakhal; 22 housing units in Hai Majd, Sohar; and 71 housing units in Al Shorouk Residential Neighbourhood, Salalah. The Tatwir platform has offered 1,012 investment opportunities within the investment programme, underscoring the ministry’s ongoing efforts to foster real estate development and investment.

