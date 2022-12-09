RIYADH - The 43rd session of Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) kicked off in Riyadh on Friday.

In his inaugural speech, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said the council approved, in its 36th session in 2015, the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on enhancing the joint Gulf action.

Prince Mohammad, who is also Prime Minister, added that the vision has contributed to strengthening the strategic role of the GCC countries regionally and globally, and accelerating the pace of the council's march in the economic, social, security, military and political fields.

This included appointing military leaders like the unified military command and the Gulf police, in light of essential developments during the past seven years that accompanied the implementation of the ambitious development visions adopted by the GCC countries and the economic transformation plan, he stated.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia intends to present the second vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in a way that reflects these developments and takes into account the geopolitical developments that affected the region, in addition to the lessons learned from experiences to confront the coronavirus pandemic and the growing role of the GCC system in regional and international issues, Prince Mohammad said.

Prince Mohammad said "our countries stressed the necessity of finding a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian cause, in line with the international legitimacy's resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a way that guarantees rights of Palestinian people to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital".

He said that Saudi Arabia emphasized its full support for the international efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to Yemen's crisis, in accordance with the Kingdom's initiative to end this crisis, based on to the three terms of reference.

The kingdom further stressed the need for Iran's abidance by international principles and charters, fulfillment of its nuclear obligations, cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and maintaining the principle of good neighborliness, he added.

He pointed out that the Kingdom believes that hydrocarbon energy sources will remain an essential resource to meet the world's needs for decades, out of its realization of the importance of sustainable development, preserving the environment and responsibility towards the world and future generations.

"We continue joint work to confront climate change and strive seriously to reduce its effects and repercussions," Prince Mohammad.

In this regard, the Kingdom has taken many measures such as the Saudi Green initiative, the Middle East Green initiative, the concept of a circular carbon economy and others aimed at developing sustainable energy sources, he said, indicating that the GCC countries will remain a safe and reliable source to provide the world with the energy it needs.

He recalled Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's role for the UAE and good efforts in promoting the action of the council, congratulating Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the distinguished success of hosting the 2022 World Cup.

