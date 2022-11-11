Around 400 local development projects will be initiated soon on Kuwait’s artificial island of Al- Saji, located south of Jaber Causeway, Adel Al-Hasawi, Acting Director General of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development said.

The announcement came following an inspection tour at the site, led by Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, who also heads the committee.

The tour was conducted along with ministers and other government officials.

Al-Hasawi explained that the layout of the island, which is planned to be divided into four parts - Al-Bandera, Al-Safar, Marina and a service area - will serve as a tourism and entertainment venue featuring food trucks, booths, exhibition areas and large viewing screens for the public.

The Marina will have water taxis to transport island visitors from Ras-Al-Salmiya. There will also be tours for visitors, while the service area is expected to have parking lots, gas stations and bus points.

The dates for the project’s opening bids will be announced soon. Other details, such as those related to registration and application for businesses looking to be part of the project, will be advertised on the organisation’s website.

