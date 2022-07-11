Since he received his driving license in 1991, Corporal Salem Misad Althibani from the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police has never been fined for any traffic violations nor been involved a traffic accident.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, recognised Corporal Althibani for his remarkable adherence to the traffic law and granted him the Commander-in-Chief for Ideal Driver Accolade during the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Excellence Awards 2022 ceremony.

Joining Dubai Police in 1985, Corporal Althibani has always showed devotion, commitment and trustworthiness when fulfilling his duties. His clear driving record reflects no accident, nor fines issued against him over the past 31 years, which proves a character of high responsibility and professionalism.

Corporal Althibani expressed his extreme happiness for this honour and indicated that since he obtained his driving license on 9th January 1991, he has been keen on breaking no traffic laws to ensure the safety of everyone, including his family and himself.

Corporal Althibani urged all motorists to be extra cautious while driving, adhere to speed limits, refrain from using their phones, and keep an eye on the road to avoid accidents with serious or fatal consequences.



