As many as 30 major IT firms from Pakistan took part in the Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference in Doha on Sunday.

Organised by the Pakistan Business Council Qatar in cooperation with the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), the conference was attended by several IT industry professionals and decision-makers from both countries.

The first-ever Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference served as a dynamic platform to foster technological collaborations and showcase cutting-edge products and services.

The conference unveiled vast opportunities in Qatar’s burgeoning IT sector for Pakistani enterprises and featured Pakistan’s expertise in the industry and ground-breaking IT solutions.

During the event, distinguished speakers including Minister for IT and Telecommunication of Pakistan Dr Umar Saif, Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar HE Muhemmed Aejaz, and Qatar Financial Centre CEO Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida delivered insightful keynote addresses. At the same time, Industry leaders such as Systems Limited, NETSOL Technologies, United Sol, and Shields shared impactful presentations, illuminating their innovative contributions to the ever-evolving IT landscape.

Collaborative spirit was exemplified through the conference’s B2B meetings, which fostered meaningful interactions, paving the way for potential partnerships between businesses in Qatar and Pakistan.

Highlighting the vast opportunities in the technology sector between Pakistan and Qatar, Dr Umar Saif said, “Pakistan, a vast country just two hours away from Qatar, boasts a robust IT infrastructure, a wealth of IT products and services, and a pool of skilled professionals that can undoubtedly cater to Qatar’s growing IT needs. Forging a common, secure platform that enables professionals from both nations to share knowledge, expertise, and technological advancements can propel both nations’ technological ecosystem to new heights.”

Commenting on the success of the event, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar said, “This event marks a significant milestone in the deep-rooted relationship between the two brotherly countries. Cooperation in the IT sector will open a new, highly potential dimension for fostering a secure technological ecosystem and enhancing mutual trade and economic ties. Such cooperation creates a conducive environment for businesses, which is key to achieving long-term economic growth and prosperity in both countries.”

Al Jaida said, “The QFC is dedicated to cultivating an environment that encourages robust knowledge exchange, propels IT development and embraces the seamless adoption of digital innovations. Being a part of this event aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing technological landscapes, and we are honoured to contribute to its success.”

Speaking on the importance of the event, Pakistan Business Council in Qatar (PBC-Q) President Fawad Rana said, “Qatar’s commitment to building a knowledge-based economy aligns seamlessly with the core objectives of PBC-Q. Standing as a key link between Pakistan and Qatar, our focus is on channelling technological expertise and outstanding talent from Pakistan to play a substantial role in realising the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference is a valuable platform for strengthening ties between the IT communities of Pakistan and Qatar, uncovering new paths for continued collaboration and advancements in the ever-evolving technology landscape.

