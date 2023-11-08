The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, revealed 3,342 cases of overseas treatment were approved in 9 months from November 2022 and July 2023, issued by the specialized committees in hospitals and health centers.

These statistics were given by Minister Al-Awadhi, in his response to a parliamentary query by MP Fahd Al-Masoud, indicating “the cases were distributed as follows — 227 cases in November 2022; 300 in December, 450 in January 2023; 325 in February, 411 in March, 296 in April, and 480 in May, 387 in June, and 466 in July, reports Al-Rai daily.

On the issue of filling supervisory positions in overseas health offices, the Minister stated that “applications are submitted on an ongoing basis to the Administrative Affairs Department of the Ministry, the Office of the Undersecretary and the Minister’s Office, saying until now 69 applicants have submitted their applications and personal interviews were conducted to review and evaluate their qualifications.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).