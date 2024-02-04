The second UAE aid ship carrying 4,544 tonnes of humanitarian supplies set sail today for the city of Al Arish, Egypt, destined for the Gaza Strip. The shipment is part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation ordered by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The ship, which departed from the Port of Fujairah, is carrying 4,303 tonnes of food, 154 tonnes of shelter materials, and 87 tonnes of medical aid provided by Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

On November 5, 2023, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered the Joint Operations Command at the UAE Ministry of Defence to launch 'Gallant Knight 3' in support the brotherly Palestinian people, in cooperation with the UAE's humanitarian organisations.

The UAE has delivered 15,075 tonnes of aid to the Palestinian people through 151 flights via its airbridge.

Driven by a long-standing commitment to humanitarian and relief aid, the UAE has consistently supported the Palestinian people in line with the State's determination to provide them with all possible support.