A 20th Saudi relief flight, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has landed at Rzeszow Airport in Poland, close to the Ukrainian border. This latest mission is set to deliver 50 tons of humanitarian aid into Ukraine, featuring a cargo of essential electric appliances.

This gesture of support underscores Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to aiding those in need and individuals impacted by crises and challenges globally.

