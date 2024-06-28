Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that military pledges outlined in 20 security agreements Kyiv has signed with its partners total $60 billion annually for the next four years.

Kyiv relies heavily on military support from partners while it repels a 28-month-old Russian full-scale invasion.

The 10-year agreements, including with the EU and the U.S., set out commitments on long-term military and other assistance and pledge to hold immediate consultations to decide on the next steps in the event of a future Russian attack after the current conflict has ended.

"According to these agreements, in the next four years, our partners plan to provide Ukraine with total military support worth $60 billion annually," Shmyhal said during a governmental meeting. He did not provide breakdown of funding sources.

The agreements are struck bilaterally and are all different.

For instance, the text of the first deal signed with Britain says the country will provide Ukraine with a further 2.5 billion pounds ($3.16 billion) of support.

Estonia, according to its agreement, "has set the target" to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP annually for military support in 2024-27. ($1 = 0.7912 pounds)

