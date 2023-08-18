RIYADH — As many as 20 universities across Saudi Arabia have decided to switch over to two semester system instead of the three-semester system effective from the new academic year, that will start on Sunday, Aug. 20.



All these universities have revoked their existing three semesters and made the changes to transform into two semesters in the academic calander accordingly.



These universities include King Abdulaziz University of Jeddah, King Saud University of Riyadh, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University of Dammam, King Faisal University of Al-Ahsa, King Khalid University of Abha, Al-Qassim University, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University of Riyadh, Jeddah University, Taibah University of Madinah, Al-Jouf University, Najran University, Tabuk University and Hafar Al-Batin University.



The universities also included Shaqra University, Islamic University of Madinah, Saudi Electronic University, Majmaah University, Bisha University, Taif University and Hail University.



According to the university sources, 9 universities will continue their three-semester system despite the growing calls for a return to the two-semester system, starting from the beginning of the new academic year.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).