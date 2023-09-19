In a major step towards protecting Qatar’s marine environment, Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti launched two clean-energy boats - Aljurula and Alsamlah - at Doha Port on Monday.The two vessels are the latest units to have joined Mwani Qatar’s fleet of vessels.

Al Sulaiti said, “The launching of the two boats reflects MOT’s commitment to protecting the Qatari marine environment and maritime navigation safety and security.

This helps achieve the goals of Qatar’s national plan to combat oil pollution, and relevant regional and international conventions.” —Satyendra Pathak page 4

