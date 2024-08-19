Duqm: “Duqm Material Market”, the third project in the China-Oman Industrial City in Duqm, was inaugurated today at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). The project has an investment cost of RO 7.5 million.

“Duqm Material Market” occupies an area of ​​32,000 square metres and it has been established in cooperation with three partners: Chinese company “Wanfang”, “Al Thabat Holding Company (Oman)” and “Duqm Development Company”.

The activities of “Duqm Material Market” include selling all types of building materials, electrical appliances and luxury items, in addition to displaying Chinese cars. The compound comprises converting units that enable companies to manufacture their products in full ease.

