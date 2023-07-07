According to a list of the countries with the most millionaires vis-a-vis population prepared by the World of Statistics Switzerland ranked first in the world, with 15.5 percent of the population being millionaires, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Al Arabiya.net. Hong Kong ranked second with a score of 15.3 percent and Kuwait is placed third on the list, with a slight difference, as World of Statistics pointed out that about 15 percent of Kuwaitis are millionaires. Singapore came in fourth place with about 12.7 percent of the population being millionaires, while Australia was the last country in which the number of millionaires exceeded 10 percent of the population, specifically at 11.2 percent.

The number of millionaires in the United States of America reached about 9.7 percent of its population, despite the high inflation rates, which may not make being a millionaire the ultimate escape from suffering and a sense of financial security, knowing that the number of millionaires in the world is about 48 million, most of them in terms of number in the United States, they represent nearly 10 percent of the world’s millionaires, according to World Population. Qatar ranked 22nd in the world, and second in the Arab world, with millionaires representing 3 percent of the population.

