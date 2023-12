The World Bank has released a second tranche of $250 million to support economic reforms in Sri Lanka, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The International Monetary Fund earlier this month cleared the first review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout, providing about $337 million in funds to help tackle the fallout from the country's worst financial crisis in decades. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Writing by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)