Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in industrial stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled up 0.06% at 10,655.35. * Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 6.09% and 2.50%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 31million shares from 35.6 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 1.47 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.73 million) from 880.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 467.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.21 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 310.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)