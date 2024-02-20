PHOTO
Sri Lankan shares closed largely flat on Tuesday as declines led by financials offset gains in consumer staples. * The CSE All Share index settled down 0.05% at 10,638.06, snapping a three-session winning streak. * Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.84% and 0.90%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 36.8million shares from 91.6 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 815.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.61 million) from 719 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 109.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 714.8 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 311.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru)