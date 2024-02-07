Sri Lankan shares ended largely unchanged on Wednesday after rising for five straight sessions, as a decline in communication services stocks countered gains in consumer staples and industrials.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 0.02% at 10,527.98.

* Sri Lanka expects to implement a debt restructuring framework within the first six months of this year, the island nation's president said on Wednesday.

* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's central bank said a special monetary policy board meeting will be held on Wednesday, adding that it will not lead to a decision on policy interest rates.

* On the CSE All-Share index, Carson Cumberbatch and Richard Pieris & Company were among the top boosts.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 90.1 million shares from 42.3 million shares in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 12.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($39.01 million) from 872.3 million rupees in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 11.50 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 826.4 million rupees, the data showed

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 312.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



