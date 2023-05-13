Harishri Sureshbabu, a student of Delhi Public School, Sharjah, would have gotten a perfect 100 in the CBSE Grade 10 board exams — if not for her English mistakes.

“I just lost two marks in English, scoring 98, but in all other subjects, I scored 100,” Harishri said.

She is one of two students who topped the Grade 10 exams in the UAE. She — along with Kirti Roshankumar Thakar of GEMS Our Own English High School — got an incredible 99.6 per cent.

Harishri was well prepared. She started studying for the exams on the first day of the academic year. "My preparation was very consistent covering portions bit by bit every day,” said the topper, who knew she could get over 98 per cent.

“Mine and my parent’s phone have been ringing since the results are out and the best call was that from my principal congratulating me,” said Harishri, who is now preparing for NEET and will pursue MBBS.

Kirti, on the other hand, was over the moon upon seeing the results. “It honestly took me a lot of time to realise that I topped! It had always been my dream to ace the exams, and now, with my dream manifested, my joy knows no bounds."

She said "a great deal of credit" goes to her teachers and supervisors who guided her through the preparations.

“I shall always be grateful to my parents for their unwavering support and unconditional love. I am truly humbled and honoured to have earned this wonderful achievement,” Kirti added.

'Lost 3 marks in English'

Another student, Reshma Nisa Salim Navaskhan from Delhi Public School, Dubai, also scored 100 per cent in all subjects except English.

"I prepared thoroughly for the exams and made sure to focus on all subjects equally. However, the language is the subject I lost 3 marks,” said Nisa, who scored 99.4 percent.

“I cried with happiness after seeing the results of my hard work. My parents are the main reason behind my success — without them, I would have never achieved this. My principal and teachers moulded me to become the student I am today by guiding me."

Harshini Priya Gangiah, who studies at Indian High School Oud Metha campus, said dedication was the secret behind her 99 per cent score.

"I had a daily routine and set goals for myself. I made sure to study for a set number of hours each day and revise the material regularly," she said. “I am on top of the world. I had hoped for this result, but to ace it is an amazing feeling. My teachers and parents kept encouraging me to believe in myself. I remained focused on the task. It is a swell achievement, and worth every hour of sweat and toil."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).