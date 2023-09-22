KARACHI, Pakistan - Pakistan is making efforts to ensure the $10 billion flood relief committed to Pakistan is realised in projects and disbursements, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar told the national broadcaster on Friday.

Donors from around the world have pledged $10 billion to help Pakistan recover from devastating floods that hit the country last year. It amounts to more than half of the estimated amount Pakistan needs to recover from the disaster.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; editing by Christina Fincher)