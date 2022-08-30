Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, thanked Pakistanis for donating relief funds for victims affected by flooding in the country.

Khan was referring to the Rs5 billion pledged during a telethon broadcast on Monday night. He especially thanked Pakistanis who donated from outside the country.

Due to incessant rains and floods, 1,100 people have died while one-third of the country’s 220 million population has been directly affected by floods. The floods have wreaked havoc in the provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said that expats in the UAE are eager to help flood victims, including family and loved ones, in Pakistan.

