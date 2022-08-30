PHOTO
Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, thanked Pakistanis for donating relief funds for victims affected by flooding in the country.
Khan was referring to the Rs5 billion pledged during a telethon broadcast on Monday night. He especially thanked Pakistanis who donated from outside the country.
Due to incessant rains and floods, 1,100 people have died while one-third of the country’s 220 million population has been directly affected by floods. The floods have wreaked havoc in the provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said that expats in the UAE are eager to help flood victims, including family and loved ones, in Pakistan.
