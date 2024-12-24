The number of jobs in small Indian businesses comprising manufacturing, trade and services rose to 120.6 million in 2023/24 from 109.6 million a year earlier, according to a government report released on Tuesday.

The estimated number of small manufacturing businesses increased to 20.15 million in 2023/24 from 17.83 million in 2022/23, while the total number of such businesses spanning manufacturing, trade and services rose to 73.4 million from 65 million a year earlier, the data showed.

The survey was conducted from October 2023 to September 2024.

"The unincorporated non-agricultural sector, comprising small manufacturing, trade and other services, plays a crucial role in the economy... contributing significantly to employment," said Saurabh Garg, secretary at the Ministry of Statistics, while releasing the annual report.

