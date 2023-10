MUMBAI - India's September goods and services tax (GST) collections rose 10% from a year ago to 1.63 trillion rupees ($19.63 billion), a government statement showed on Sunday.

The government collected 1.48 trillion rupees as GST in the same period last year.

It expects to garner 9.56 trillion rupees through GST in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2024.

($1 = 83.0300 Indian rupees)

