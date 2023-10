India's HDFC Bank posted a standalone net profit of 159.76 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) for the July-September quarter, it said on Monday, in its first report since its merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC).

The standalone numbers do not include the business of the bank's subsidiaries. ($1 = 83.2450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)