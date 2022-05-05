MUMBAI - Life Insurance Corp's (LIC) $2.7 billion IPO, India's largest public issue, was subscribed 67% on the first day of bidding, even as a surprise rate hike by the central bank roiled markets.

Investors bid for 108.7 million shares on Wednesday, compared with the total 162.1 million shares on offer, with the portions reserved for employees and policyholders already oversubscribed, exchange data showed.

The demand for LIC's IPO came even as the stock market fell 2.3% after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly hiked interest rates to tame inflation.

"Considering the size of the issue, the demand seems to be quite good," said Yesha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities. "While the RBI rate hike has affected the market sentiment overall, we think it will have a limited impact on the LIC IPO ... because of the company's decent fundamentals, attractive pricing and valuation."

The Indian government expects to raise up to $2.7 billion, just a third of its original target, from selling a 3.5% stake in the country's top insurance company, giving it an initial value of $78.52 billion.

The subscription, set to close on May 9, is offering a discount to employees and retail investors of 45 rupees per share. LIC policyholders will be offered a discount of 60 rupees per share.

"There could be some impact on listing gains, but we still feel the IPO will fly through. The real test will be on Thursday when we should see the entire impact of the rate hike in markets," Shah said.

WOOING POLICYHOLDERS

The portion set aside for policyholders was subscribed 1.99 times at the end of bidding on Wednesday, employees by 1.17 times and retail investors by 0.6 times.

"Compared to private players, LIC's targeted valuation at 1.1 times its embedded value offers a significant discount, which will be a comfort for investors," said Sneha Poddar, research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The price range for the issue has been set between 902 rupees and 949 rupees per share.

After a reservation for employees and policyholders, the remaining shares will be allocated in a ratio of 50% to qualified institutional buyers, 35% to retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors.

LIC shares were trading in the "grey" market at a premium of 95 rupees, around 1,044 rupees apiece.

To drum up demand from retail investors, in addition to heavy advertising in local newspapers, some 1.2 million field agents were dispatched across India to woo many of LIC's more than 250 million policyholders to buy the shares.

Policyholders were also flooded with text messages earlier this year recommending they open an electronic stock holding account early so they can take part in the IPO.

Earlier this week, the 59.3 million shares set aside for anchor investors were subscribed at 949 rupees apiece. Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and the government of Singapore joined the anchor book, along with several domestic mutual funds.

The government had initially wanted to list LIC in the financial year that ended March 31 but chose to delay the sale after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes triggered a market rout.

The 66-year-old company dominates India's insurance sector, with more than 280 million policies. It was the fifth-biggest global insurer in terms of insurance premium collection in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed, Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)