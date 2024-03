India is likely to produce 34 million metric tons of sugar before diversion of sugar for ethanol in the 2023/24 marketing year ending on Sept. 30, a leading industry body said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sugar output was previously expected around 33.05 million tons, said the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Kevin Liffey)