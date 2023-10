India will invite bids for city gas distribution licences in five north-eastern states and two union territories, A. K. Jain, chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, said on Thursday.

India is seeking to boost the use of cleaner fuel to cut its carbon emissions, and has set a 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions. (Reporting by Nidhi Varma in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely)