Indian construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its renewables business vertical has been selected by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), as one of the preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors for the north site of the world's first 24/7 solar PV and battery storage gigascale project which will be built in the UAE capital.

The project, being developed by Masdar in collaboration with Ewec (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), will feature a 5.2GW (DC) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and both coupled with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS, making it the largest solar and BESS project in the world, said L&T in a statement.

The project will constitute a north site and a south site, amounting to 2.6GW and 9.5GWh PV capacity each.

Announcing this at a key ceremony held on the sidelines of the recent Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), Masdar said once operational, the gigascale project will deliver up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload power 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It was attended by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar.

The Letter of Award was signed by Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Chief Operating Officer, Masdar and A Ravindran, Senior Vice President & Head – Renewables IC, L&T in the presence of T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T.

Speaking on the occasion, Masdar COO Abdulaziz Alobaidli said: "The record-breaking project we are developing with Ewec is a giant step forward in the clean energy transformation, overcoming the intermittency of renewables and enabling the dispatch of clean energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

"As Masdar’s largest and most ambitious project to date, we made sure we are working with the best possible partners that will deliver to the highest standards. I look forward to working with these preferred contractors in setting a new global benchmark in clean energy innovation," he noted.

S N Subrahmanyan, the Chairman & Managing Director (L&T), said: "The foresightedness coupled with definitive actions reflect UAE’s leadership role in accelerating sustainable economic progress. L&T is determined to bring in advanced capabilities for the global energy transition."

Madhava Das said: "We are happy that our trusted partnership with Masdar has culminated in such a coveted opportunity to advance the deployment of clean energy projects in the region."

"With our all-round capabilities in dispatchable renewable generation, power T&D and digital solutions we are deeply committed to deliver this ultra-mega project that fuels futuristic ambitions," he added.

