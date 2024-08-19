NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched its latest Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) aboard the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikot.

According To A Statement By The Indian Space Department, The Eos-08 Mission Aims To Develop A Microsatellite, Create Compatible Payload Instruments, And Integrate New Technologies For Future Operational Satellites.

The satellite carries three payloads: an Electro Optical Infrared Payload for satellite-based surveillance and disaster monitoring, a Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) payload for ocean surface wind analysis and flood detection, and a SiC UV Dosimeter for monitoring UV irradiance in the Gaganyaan Mission and serving as a high-dose alarm sensor for gamma radiation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch, noting that the cost-effective SSLV would play a vital role in future space missions and bolster the private space industry.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).