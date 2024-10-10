Kathmandu: India reaffirmed its support to Nepal by supplying the first consignment of components for 10 prefabricated steel bridges. This infrastructure support aims to restore road connectivity disrupted by recent devastating floods and landslides.

The consignment was handed over by Devi Sahai Meena, Consul General of India in Birgunj, to the Chief District Officer of Parsa, Dinesh Sagar Bhusal. Remaining consignments of prefabricated steel bridges will be delivered to Nepal in the coming days.

"First consignment of components for ten prefabricated steel bridges were handed over today by Indian Government to the Government of Nepal. These bridges, requested by Government of Nepal, would help in Nepal's reconstruction efforts to restore the road connectivity that was disrupted due to recent floods and landslides. The bridges costing more than NPR 38 crores are being provided as a grant by the Government of India," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a press release.

The Embassy of india in Kathmandu shared a post on X and said India will continue to extend support and assistance to Nepal as needed.

"India supplied first consignment of components of 10 prefabricated bridges to Nepal for restoration of road connectivity that was disrupted due to recent floods/landslides. Bridges costing more than NPR 38 crore are being provided as grant to assist Nepal Gov for their reconstruction efforts," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

"More consignments are on way and will be handed over to Nepal Govt in coming days.India remains committed to extend support and assistance to Nepal as needed," it added.

Meanwhile, in addition, in the last two days, India has provided over 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including essential hygiene supplies, medicines, life jackets, sleeping mats, food items, inflatable rubber boats, motors, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, chlorine tablets, and bottled water to support families affected by the recent floods and landslides in Nepal.

The Government of India remains committed to extend all possible assistance to the Government and people of Nepal as per their requirements for relief and reconstruction efforts.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

