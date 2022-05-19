The Indian government has eased some of the restrictions imposed on wheat exports, allowing a shipment headed to Egypt, according to an official statement by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry on May 17th.

This decision came after a request submitted by the Egyptian government to permit the wheat cargo stranded at the Kandla Port.

Mera International India Private Limited, the company handling the export of wheat to Egypt, revealed that 17.16 million tons of wheat were shipped from Kandla to Egypt out of a total of 61.5 million tons, as 44.34 million tons had already been loaded.

Therefore, the Indian government has given permission for sailing the full shipment of 61.5 million tons of wheat to Egypt from the Kandla Port.

It is worth noting that India had previously restricted wheat exports to manage food security in the country and to satisfy the demand of neighboring and vulnerable countries amid the current global situation.

