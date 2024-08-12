Muscat – As Sheikh Hasina’s one-and-a-half-decade-long reign comes to a dramatic end after weeks of turmoil and riots, hopes and optimism are rising among the people of Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi expatriates in Oman, whose families endured the recent political unrest, remain hopeful of a brighter future under the leadership of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

Yunus took oath as head of the interim government during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Dhaka on Thursday night.

“I will uphold, support, and protect the constitution,” Yunus stated as he was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, adding that he would perform his duties ‘sincerely’.

Expats are expecting widespread reforms, including relief from high taxes, corruption, and improvements in infrastructure, education, traffic, and healthcare systems.

Tax reduction tops the list of concerns.

Nurul Islam, a businessman in Ghubra, said, “For years, we have struggled with high taxes that have stifled economic growth and burdened the average citizen.”

He is of the view that there has hardly been any progress with so much of taxes.

“The roads and bridges are all collapsing, and so are old buildings,” he said to buttress his comment.

“I am hopeful that the new leadership will implement fairer tax policies that will promote business and alleviate financial stress for families,” Nurul Islam added.

Mohammad Rafiq, an engineer based in Muscat, emphasised the importance of merit-based job opportunities and better educational facilities. “The entire revolution was because of reservation based on family; we have successfully toppled it as well as the dictator. Our country has so much potential, but job reservations have often led to deserving candidates being overlooked.

“I hope the new government will ensure job placements are purely merit-based and that they will invest in affordable, high-quality education, especially in engineering and medical fields.”

The waiting list in hospitals in Bangladesh is also a matter of concern. Rumi Akthar, a healthcare worker, shared his hopes for an improved healthcare system.

“The long waiting lists in hospitals and the lack of resources have been a significant issue over the years. I am optimistic that we will see better technologies in our hospitals and more efficient healthcare services.”

Babul Das, a car mechanic, highlighted the need to eradicate corruption and red tape. “Corruption has been a major hindrance to our progress for ages. Whosoever had money had the privilege to get any job done,” he lamented.

“But what about poor people?” Das asked.

“I look forward to a future where our government officials would be transparent and accountable. There must be punishment for corruption. It is a new beginning with hopes of a bright future.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

