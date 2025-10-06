RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi and Bangladeshi Minister of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr. Asif Nazrul have signed on Monday an agreement to recruit general workers from Bangladesh. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of several officials and specialists from both countries.

The agreement aims to establish a regulatory framework for all procedures necessary for Bangladeshi workers, as well as to protect the rights of workers and employers, and regulate the contractual relationship between the two sides. This comes within the framework of the Saudi ministry’s efforts to build and strengthen partnerships and international relations with its counterparts around the world, as well as to open new labor markets to ensure a balanced labor market, and explore areas of cooperation at all levels to achieve common goals and interests.

The meeting between the two ministers discussed enhancing cooperation in recruiting and training skilled workers, as well as ensuring the welfare and protection of Bangladeshi expatriates in Saudi Arabia. Dr. Nazrul discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries to achieve common goals.

According to Bangladeshi officials, the new deal will expand employment opportunities for skilled Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia and ensure stronger protection of the rights and interests of both workers and employers. It is also expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Md. Delwar Hossain, Deputy Chief of Mission S.M. Nazmul Hasan, and Labor Counsellor Muhammad Rezae Rabbi, along with officials from both sides, were present at the signing ceremony.

