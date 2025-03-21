The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has said that Nigeria will have defence, agriculture and military cooperation with Bangladesh .

He said this bilateral cooperation if discussed further will successfully integrates military personnel into various non-combat sectors such as agriculture, construction, and infrastructure development.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mati Ali on Friday.

The statement further said, “This cooperation aims to ensure that military personnel remain constructively engaged during peacetime, contributing to both their personal economic prosperity and the overall development of the nation.

He emphasised that benefits of such military cooperation in agriculture and defence will lead to productive activities for military personnel to foster their skills and community development.

He noted that this underscores the Ministry Defence’s dedication to innovative strategies that promote the welfare of military personnel and the prosperity of Nigeria as a whole.

While speaking during the visit at Ship House ,Abuja, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, H.E. Mansur Rahman, expressed his support for the idea and reiterated the importance of military involvement in civilian sectors as a means of fostering sustainable development and economic stability.

He highlighted that the defence cooperation can substantially develop the Nigeria’s blue economy.

