The Federal Government of Nigeria and Bangladesh have reaffirmed their commitment to empowering Nigerian youth, recognising their critical role in shaping the future.

This commitment was emphasised during a courtesy visit by the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Mr Masudur Rahman, to the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, in Abuja.

The Minister was represented at the meeting by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Olubunmi Olusanya, according to a statement during the weekend by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mrs Omolara Esan.

The statement further noted that Mr Olusanya, while speaking on behalf of the Ministry, highlighted the Ministry’s dedication to unlocking the innovative and productive potential of Nigerian youth as a means of driving economic growth.

“For us in the Ministry, we are committed to embracing any initiative that enhances the potential of Nigerian youth. The future lies in their hands, and we will do everything possible to transform their lives for a better tomorrow.

“Youth who are not trained can become a burden to society, and we are determined to prevent such an outcome. A well-empowered youth population is crucial for Nigeria’s progress,” Olusanya stated.

He further noted that the Ministry sees significant value in leveraging the expertise of Bangladesh to achieve its vision for youth empowerment and economic development.

On his part, the Bangladesh High Commissioner, His Excellency Mr Masudur Rahman, reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria in the area of youth development.

He emphasised the importance of economic diversification and the need to unlock the untapped potential of Nigerian youth both at home and in the diaspora.

“Nigerian youth are pivotal to the country’s economic diversification efforts. Through this collaboration, we hope to create platforms for knowledge sharing, research exchange, and skills development in critical areas such as agriculture, technology, and business,” Mr Rahman stated.

He also highlighted Bangladesh’s successful diversification model as an example Nigeria could adopt to expand its export base and promote value addition in various sectors.

This partnership marks a significant step toward fostering bilateral relations between Nigeria and Bangladesh and creating opportunities for youth empowerment, knowledge transfer, and sustainable economic growth.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).