In a resounding endorsement of Nigeria’s bold economic transformation, a high-powered delegation from Standard Chartered Bank has commended the country’s sweeping reforms, paving the way for a new era of investment and growth.

During a meeting with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, in his office in Abuja, the delegation praised Nigeria’s economic reforms, describing them as “extraordinary” highlighting key measures such as the removal of fuel subsidies and market liberalization.

Investor confidence in Nigeria’s debt market featured prominently in discussions, with participants noting renewed appetite for both Eurobonds and local debt instruments.

Edun highlighted the country’s improving fiscal health, citing a significant reduction in the budget deficit and ongoing efforts to stabilise the economy, control inflation, and lower interest rates.

Nigeria’s economy, he noted, is growing at 3.84 per cent, with a target of 7 per cent needed for substantial poverty reduction and job creation.

The delegation also praised President Bola Tinubu’s engagement with international financial institutions and development agencies, noting that Nigeria’s proactive approach to economic partnerships is fostering a more stable and investment-friendly environment.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations said as Nigeria continues to cement its position as a beacon of economic resilience and reform, the partnership between the government and Standard Chartered Bank is poised to unlock new opportunities, foster innovation, and propel the nation towards a brighter, more prosperous future.

by Joseph Inokotong