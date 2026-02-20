RAK Ports has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with APT Global for the investment of AED50 million ($13.61 million) in a fabrication facility in RAK Maritime City.

This investment is supported by Saqr 2.0, RAK Ports’ greenfield port development designed to accommodate continued growth in the region, said a statement.

APT Global will to develop a 700,000 sq ft facility in RAK Maritime City. The expansion will expand its footprint to approximately 2 million sq ft. This will help diversify APT’s business into offshore fabrication, renewables, shipbuilding, oil & gas sector construction targeting Europe, United States and the Far East Asia markets.

The fabrication facility inside RAK Maritime City Free Zone enables direct use of deepwater berths, dedicated logistics corridors, and quayside adjacent assembly, a major efficiency advantage rarely available in the region. The factory will export large volumes of oversized, out of gauge structures, aligning perfectly with Saqr 2.0’s heavy lift and project cargo ecosystem.

The expansion leverages Saqr 2.0’s ~14m draft and access to nearly 65 million sq ft of freezone within a 4 km radius. 50m wide unobstructed road corridors offer unmatched connectivity to the port. Strategically located assembly pads within 500m of the port support last mile assembly and export of these mega structures.

Roy Cummins, CEO of RAK Ports, stated: “This agreement reflects our commitment positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leading hub for project cargo logistics. Saqr 2.0 unlocks projects with single shipments of 35,000 metric tonne via our heavy lift pad and 50m road corridors from plot to port to provide APT Global with the world class connectivity and operational efficiencies. This project demonstrates the scale and ambition of our vision to attract global partners and set new benchmarks for project cargoes and large-scale manufacturing in the region.”

Anil Abraham, CEO of APT Global, stated: “This MoU with RAK Ports is a strategic milestone for APT Global and underscores our long-term commitment to the UAE as a hub for advanced marine and offshore fabrication. The Saqr Port 2.0 facility strengthens our scale, ESG-led capabilities, and ability to deliver complex projects to global standards, while directly supporting the ‘Made in Emirates’ vision and the UAE’s industrial and sustainability ambitions.”

