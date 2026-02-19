On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended the opening session of the AI Impact Summit, chaired by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, and attended by a number of heads of state, government leaders, senior officials, decision-makers, investors, and representatives of leading global technology companies.

The opening session explored strengthening international cooperation to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions in support of sustainable development, while enhancing the global innovation ecosystem across economic sectors.

Discussions also addressed future strategic priorities for the AI sector, including expanding public-private partnerships to accelerate AI-driven economic growth, support emerging economies, and improve the quality of life for communities worldwide.

The summit’s Leaders Plenary explored opportunities to deepen international partnerships and advance more inclusive global collaboration in artificial intelligence, particularly by strengthening cooperation between the Global North and Global South. The session also examined approaches to embedding advanced, technology-driven innovation across priority sectors, in line with the evolving dynamics of the global economy.

On the sidelines of the opening session, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) convened a meeting attended by representatives from 58 member countries to review progress in international AI cooperation initiatives, align shared priorities, and enhance collaboration among stakeholders to advance responsible AI research and policy development.

The meeting also endorsed the Leaders’ Statement outlining a shared roadmap to strengthen global AI governance principles and advance international cooperation mechanisms, in line with recommendations from the Paris AI Action Summit 2025 Joint Declaration, which sets out guiding principles for AI governance and equitable access to its applications and technologies.

The UAE’s participation in the AI Impact Summit reflects a longstanding commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at harnessing advanced technologies to serve humanity, promote inclusive development, and address global sustainability challenges through the advancement of responsible global AI governance frameworks.

The UAE’s participation also underscores its role in strengthening international collaboration to accelerate the adoption of AI applications across strategic sectors and support the development of future-focused economic models driven by knowledge, innovation, and advanced technology, contributing to the achievement of global sustainable development goals.