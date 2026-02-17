Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday ​that the group ⁠will invest $100 billion to build renewable energy-powered AI-ready ‌data centres by 2035, as it seeks to create the world's largest ​integrated data centre platform and establish India as a leader in ​the global AI ​race.

The investment is expected to spur an additional $150 billion in spending over the next decade across ⁠several related industries including sovereign cloud platforms and server manufacturing, the company said.

Adani's investment will create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade, it added.

"At Adani, we ​are ‌building on our ⁠foundation in ⁠data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer ​AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty," ‌Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, ⁠said in a statement.

In October, Google said it would invest $15 billion over five years to set up an AI data centre in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, its biggest investment in India.

The Google project could mean an investment of up to $5 billion for Adani Connex - a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data ‌centre operator EdgeConneX.

The conglomerate is also in ⁠discussions with other major players to establish ​large-scale campuses across India, it said, without disclosing further details.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were up 2.4% on Tuesday. The stock ​was among ‌the top gainers on the benchmark Nifty ⁠50 index .

(Reporting by Urvi ​Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)