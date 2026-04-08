Energy remains the lifeblood of any nation, and the ongoing conflicts in West Asia have once again exposed a critical weakness in the global economic system — its overdependence on fossil fuels.

The region, which accounts for a substantial share of the world’s energy supply, continues to influence global markets. Any disruption caused by geopolitical tensions, sanctions, or instability inevitably triggers price volatility and supply uncertainty, sending shockwaves across the world economy.

Recent tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted the magnitude of this risk.

As one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, even minor disruptions have resulted in rising shipping costs and soaring insurance premiums. The ripple effects are immediate, pushing crude oil prices higher and placing immense pressure on energy-importing nations.

The economic consequences are both swift and widespread. Higher crude prices fuel inflation, increase transportation and production costs, and strain public finances. Countries like India often face currency depreciation and widening trade deficits during such periods.

The impact extends beyond macroeconomic indicators, affecting household budgets and key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, thereby weakening overall economic stability. Against the backdrop of a deepening global energy crisis — fuelled by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and rising fossil fuel costs — the urgency of transitioning to renewable energy has sharply intensified.

For many nations, this shift is no longer a matter of choice, but an economic and strategic necessity. The recent energy crises in Cuba, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka provide a clear warning about the risks associated with fragile and fossil-fuel-dependent energy systems

Renewable energy, derived from sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, offers a sustainable and resilient alternative.

Unlike fossil fuels, these resources are naturally replenishing, widely available, and far less vulnerable to geopolitical risks. Once infrastructure is in place, renewable energy also ensures greater price stability, shielding economies from global market fluctuations.

Several countries have already demonstrated the benefits of this transition. Uruguay, for instance, has significantly reduced its dependence on imported fuels through sustained investment in renewables, thereby strengthening its energy security. Globally, the momentum is unmistakable.

According to estimates by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewable sources could account for up to 90 per cent of global electricity generation by 2050. Significantly, more than 90 per cent of renewable energy projects commissioned in 2024 were found to be more cost-effective than fossil fuel alternatives.

The shift to renewable energy offers multiple advantages. It reduces import dependence, enhances energy security, and insulates economies from geopolitical shocks. Additionally, it promotes sustainable development by creating employment opportunities, fostering technological innovation, and supporting inclusive growth.

Alongside the transition to non-conventional energy, equal emphasis must be placed on energy conservation. A substantial amount of energy is lost due to inefficiencies such as traffic congestion, poor road infrastructure, and outdated technologies in transportation, households, and the hospitality sector. Addressing these gaps through modern, energy-efficient solutions can significantly reduce waste and conserve valuable foreign exchange.

The lessons from the current West Asia crisis are clear. Nations must adopt forward-looking strategies that reduce dependence on fossil fuels while accelerating the adoption of renewable energy and conservation measures. Strategic investments in both conventional and non-conventional energy sources will be crucial in ensuring long-term economic stability and energy security in an increasingly uncertain world.

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