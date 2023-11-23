The vice presidential candidate for Taiwan's ruling party said on Thursday that war with China is not an option and pointed to dialogue as the only way to resolve differences.

The Democratic Progressive Party this week announced Hsiao Bi-khim, previously Taiwan's high profile de facto ambassador to the United states, as the running mate for its presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, the frontrunner to be the island's next leader. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Sarah Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



