Vietnam's rice exports in June were up 2.2% from May at 726,308 tonnes, valued at $354 million, government customs data released on Thursday showed.

The country exported 3.5 million tonnes of rice in the first half this year, up 15.4% from a year earlier, worth $1.7 billion, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)



