Vietnam has made significant efforts to implement the UNESCO Convention for the protection of the world cultural and natural heritage since its ratification of the treaty in 1987, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The Convention, adopted by the organisation at its 17th session in Paris on 16th November, 1972, is the only combining cultural and natural heritage protection. As many as 194 states have become members of this convention.

Since Vietnam ratified the deal, it has had eight cultural, natural, and mixed heritages inscribed in the world heritage list. In addition, according to UNESCO's Memory of the World programme, Vietnam has seven documentary heritages at the Asia-Pacific and world level. The nation also houses nine biosphere reserves of the world.

The protection and promotion of the sites have greatly contributed to Vietnam's local socio-economic development, particularly in tourism, serving the people's practical and sustainable benefits.

According to UNESCO's assessment, Vietnam is an active member of the pact, which has cooperated with UNESCO to implement many projects to support localities in protecting and promoting diverse and rich cultural practices.



